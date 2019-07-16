Bolivar seeks to strengthen relationships with Citizen’s Police Academy

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A local town is working to build relationships between the community and police officers.

“Hoping we’ll enhance the relationship between the police department and the citizens of Bolivar,” Police Chief Michael Jones said.

The department plans on doing that with their Citizen’s Police Academy.

“A lot of things can’t be done without the citizens standing up to protect each other and help each other,” Chief Jones said.

The only thing it will cost you is your time.

Each Tuesday, starting September 10 and lasting through October 22, the class will discuss a range of topics from crime scenes to getting something expunged from your record.

“There is an application to fill out and a short background check,” Chief Jones said.

People in the class will get a full look at the justice system in Hardeman County.

“We’ll tour the jail, investigators will do a class on crime scenes, finger prints,” Chief Jones said. “We’re going to go over traffic laws, and we’ll have a company that comes in and does expungements.”

Chief Jones says they can’t do their job without the help of community members.

“I hope they take away general knowledge and hope we’ll be able to do a short ride-along with the citizens, but that hasn’t been put in writing yet,” he said.

Applications are due by August 20.

You can find an application for the Citizen’s Police Academy here.