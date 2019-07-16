Hummus recall information

Pita Pal Foods has announced a voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30 and June 25, 2019.

The products may be contaminated with listeria.

There are more than 50 types of hummus affected by this recall, including brand names such as 7-Select, Schnucks, Lantana, and Fresh Thyme.

If you have purchased products on the recall list, you are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

To see the full list of recalled items, click here.