In-line skate recall information

K2 Sports has announced a recall for its in-line skates.

The skate axle can become loose or a portion of the axle can sheer off during use, resulting in a wheel separating from the skate’s frame.

K2 Sports has received four reports of loose axle hardware.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have a pair of these skates, stop using them and contact K2 sports of the place of purchase for a free repair.

To contact K2 Sports, call toll-free at 866-734-5746 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday, email k2vo2s@k2sports.com or visit their website at www.k2skates.com and click on “Safety Alert Regarding the VO2 S Skate” for more information.