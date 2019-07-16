Man in custody after attempting to run from Weakley Co. deputies

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted in Obion County is in custody after attempting to run from Weakley County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday afternoon.

Investigators say 42-year-old Jason Rice was wanted on a charge of failure to appear in Obion County when Weakley County deputies found him at a home on Jewel Store Road in Weakley County.

The sheriff’s office says Rice attempted to run from deputies on a motorcycle but was blocked by patrol vehicles.

Investigators say Rice attempted to drive through a ditch before being knocked off the motorcycle and attempting to run from deputies.

Investigators say when Rice was taken into custody, deputies found about four grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies also saw a shotgun inside the house, and executed a search warrant, according to a news release.

The release says another three grams of meth and four grams of marijuana were found in the house.

Rice is charged with possession of methamphetamine for distribution, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of schedule II drugs, simple possession of marijuana and evading arrest.

He is being held in Weakley County on pending charges in Obion County.