McKenzie residents reminded of lawn care codes after heavy rains

McKENZIE, Tenn. — One West Tennessee city says the rain is bringing back a serious problem they weren’t expecting.

The wet conditions mean that residential yards are growing faster than usual. McKenzie’s city ordinance says that grass cannot be higher than eight inches.

If the lawns are not maintained, animals can start to nest in grass, causing problems for neighbors.

“[There are] times we have complaints from neighbors,” said Philip Morrissett with McKenie’s code enforcement department. “They’ll say their neighbor’s yard is growing up. A lot next to them is growing up, and they’re having problem with mice and snakes.”

Morrissett confirmed that in some cases, the property owners did not live in McKenzie.

“People live out of town, and until I send them a letter and tell them to take care of it, they don’t really ever take care of it,” Morrissett said.

Residents are given multiple warnings to mow their lawn.

“If there’s any way possible, I contact them in person first, then I write them a letter, and then if they don’t, we can take them to city court,” Morrissett said. “It’s a privilege and a right to own property. If you own it, take care of it.”

City officials also added that sweeping your lawn clippings into the street can clog the drains and also pose a problem for bikers. Residents are advised to keep the clippings in the lawn.