Mugshots : Madison County : 07/15/19 – 07/16/19

1/14 Jonathan Velazquez Violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/14 Acquanetta Brooks Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation, vandalism

3/14 Billy Kendall Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/14 Chad Fletcher Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/14 Christopher Eley Violation of probation

6/14 Frank Brown Unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/14 Jeremy Pittman Aggravated assault

8/14 Jerry Hughes Shoplifting



9/14 Kimberly Newsom Simple domestic assault

10/14 Larry Rupert Failure to appear

11/14 Rebecca Williamson Assault

12/14 Shameika Ruiz Disorderly conduct



13/14 Teresa Trice Failure to appear

14/14 Tori Dotson Unlawful drug paraphernalia





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/16/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.