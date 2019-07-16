Mugshots : Madison County : 07/15/19 – 07/16/19 July 16, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Jonathan Velazquez Violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Acquanetta Brooks Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Billy Kendall Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Chad Fletcher Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Christopher Eley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Frank Brown Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Jeremy Pittman Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jerry Hughes Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Kimberly Newsom Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Larry Rupert Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Rebecca Williamson Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Shameika Ruiz Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Teresa Trice Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Tori Dotson Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/16/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest