Nat’l Day of School Action planned to raise awareness of gun violence

JACKSON, Tenn.–Wednesday is National Day of School Action. A local group is inviting the public to take part.

Organizers hope to spread awareness on the impact of gun violence across America. The annual event is a part of the Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School’s Focus.

They plan to have a mock protest in front of 71 school buses, which symbolizes how many children died from gun violence in 2017.

This equates to around 3,400 children.

“It will bring awareness to the community about gun prevention gun violence and prevention of gun violence

Within the community and how it affects children and families in their community,” said Eartha Grimes, Executive Director for the Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School’s Focus.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mother Liberty CME Church on North Highland Ave. in downtown Jackson, rain or shine.