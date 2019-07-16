Doctors’ life threatened by the shortage of a plasma product

“It was hard for me to sit up in a chair, um sometimes it was hard for me to talk, and at that point we still didn’t know what was wrong,” said Dr. Andrea Harper.

Dr. Andrea Harper is a local OBGYN who took care of her patients, she is now a regular patient in need of care after being diagnosed with a disease this year.

“I have a rare autoimmune disorder called Myasthenia Gravis,” said Harper

It’s a disease she said affects her whole body, specifically her lungs.

“So I have trouble breathing and swallowing, which obviously I have to be able to do those things to live,” said Harper.

Harper said the only thing to help her disease is an intravenous treatment called IVIG

“Which is an immune globulin, it’s like getting a transfusion,” said Harper.

But after getting regular doses of IVIG local health officials suddenly reached out to tell her they’re out of it.

“I found out this week that basically the supply in West Tennessee has run out,” said Harper.

Harper said health officials told her it’s due to a high demand for the plasma derived product.

Primaryimmune.org said ‘right now, though, the plasma supply is tight—here in the U.S. and globally. The need for plasma and plasma-derived products grows each year, but the complex nature of IG products as biologics means that it takes time to increase the supply. It’s not as simple as churning out more pills.”

“One transfusion of IVIG is made up from about 100 plasma donors,” said Harper.

Harper said the only way she can essentially survive if more people donate plasma.

“If somebody needs it more than I do, they can have it, of course that’s scary for me,” said Harper.

For more information on how you can donate plasma go to these websites.

CSLPLASMA.COM DONATINGPLASMA.ORG