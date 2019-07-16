Funeral services for Reverend Herbert Lee Bell, Sr., age 90, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Reverend Bell passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Thursday morning, July 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Reverend Bell will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Friday morning, July 19, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.