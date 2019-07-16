Riverside ready to get to work on Friday nights

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — We’re still a little over a month away from Week 1, but Riverside is ready to go, looking tune things up in preparation for another postseason run.

Last year, the Panthers got off to a hot start, winning their first 5 games. However, they fell short in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, finishing the year with a record of 11-2. Their only 2 losses in 2018 came to the same team, the Waverly Tigers.

Heading into 2019, all coaches and players know what they have to do in order to put Riverside on top of Region 6 2A, and that includes going through Waverly.

Head coach Johnnie Frost has 18 seniors to captain his team, so he’ll be relying on leadership and experience throughout the season.

Riverside opens up play with a scrimmage against Chester County on August 16, followed by the season opener at Lewis County on August 23.