Speaker wall mount recall information

Vivo has announced a recall for its speaker wall mounts due to a fall and injury hazard.

The ledge on the front of the Play:5 speaker wall mounts can loosen, allowing both the ledge and the speakers to fall.

The wall mounts were sold online through Amazon, eBay, Newegg, and Walmart from March 2018 through June 2019.

Vivo has received three reports of the speaker mounts breaking and speakers falling to the floor.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have these speaker mounts, remove the speakers from them and contact Vivo to receive a free repair kit or a full refund.

To contact VIVO, call 800-371-5654 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday, email at help@vivo-us.com, or visit their website at www.vivo-us.com and click on Contact Us for more information.