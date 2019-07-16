TWRA holds public meeting to discuss new deer hunting guidelines

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency met with community members in in west Jackson, Tuesday night.

TWRA leaders announced some new guidelines for the next deer season, such as the TWRA’s new Chronic Wasting Disease Unit,

allowing the use of a muzzle loader in the August hunting season and a more liberal bag limit.

“We are wanting to inform the hunters of the new seasons. We have a new CWD unit and we’re trying to get everyone aware of those changes that have been made”, said Amy Spencer, Outreach and Communications Coordinator with the TWRA.

The new guidelines are published in the new Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide by the TWRA. The magazine will be in stores next week.