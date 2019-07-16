West Tennessee students gear up for back to school

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s that time again — students are gearing up for going back to school in August.

“Pencils, paper, pens, binders, calculators for the upper school students,” said Tom Hughes, principal for the Upper School at Trinity Christian Academy.

If you haven’t started buying school supplies for your child, now’s the time.

Whether it’s public or private school, every student needs those supplies.

“Like all schools, we have a school supply list that goes out to everybody during the summer, and they have the freedom to go to their local stores and buy what’s needed,” Hughes said.

Your child’s supply list depends on their school, grade and maybe even their classes.

Besides the usual, other supplies on most lists include highlighters, folders, glue sticks, composition notebooks, index cards, and even dry erase markers.

Some require classroom extras, like wipes, tissues or hand sanitizer.

Some schools plan to use new technology in the upcoming year. “We have Chromebooks that are being issued to students in grades 6 through 12, beginning this year,” Hughes said.

For students at Trinity Christian Academy, there’s a technology fee.

Some schools may require similar fees, plus make sure your child has their own earbuds.

Other fees may also be required.

Some schools post them on their Facebook page or website.

“Our supply lists are posted, and parents will have access to it during the summer so that there’s advance notice of what they need,” Hughes said.

And some schools, like Huntingdon Primary, have their lists in the front office and posted at Walmart.

Some even have a system of collecting money from students to buy the supplies.

If you’re not sure, check with your school for their list.

Here are some of the lists for schools in the area available online:

If you do not see your child’s school listed, check with their school for more information.