City of Jackson reminds pet owners of spay/neuter ordinance change

JACKSON, Tenn. — A change in a city of Jackson ordinance requiring pet owners to spay or neuter their dogs and cats goes into effect Sept. 1, and the city is reminding pet owners of the changes.

Animals are required to be spayed or neutered within 30 days of turning six months old.

Residents who do not want to have their pets spayed or neutered may apply for a waiver through the Animal Care Center with a fee of $20 per pet each year.

WAG Jackson, a fund through the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, has launched a new website to help community members better understand the law and assist those who wish to comply.

The website also features a list of veterinarians, costs, an option to apply for the spay/neuter waiver, and a way to pay the permit fee.

That fee goes back to provide assistance for those who need help spaying or neutering pets.