Clouds Slowly Decrease Today West To East

Weather Update Wednesday, July 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We remain under overcast skies for all of West Tennessee. There are a few lingering showers and storms mainly south of I-40. They are part of energy that was associated with Post-Tropical Cyclone Barry. The boundary will linger in the southeastern part of West Tennessee, which will likely serve to focus additional storms this afternoon. Otherwise, there will be a gradual decrease in clouds from west to east. Temps will climb to around 90°F this afternoon especially west of US Highway 45. Heat index today wont be terrible, but will climb to around 97-100°F where the sun shows up.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

