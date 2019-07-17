Essential oils recall information

Wintergreen Essential Oils are being recalled.

The packaging for the Majestic Pure Wintergreen oil is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if ingested.

So far, no incidents have been reported.

The oils were sold online through Amazon from June 2016 to April 2019.

If you have any of these oils, place them out of reach of children and contact Epic Business Service for a free replacement child resistant dropper.

To contact Epic Business Service, call toll-free at 888 995-8495 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday, email at info@majesticpure.com or visit their website at www.majesticpure.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.