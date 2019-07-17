Extreme Heat Wave in West Tennessee Through Saturday

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Wednesday, July 17th

A few stray showers and thunderstorms are still possible in West Tennessee this afternoon and evening but it’ll otherwise be hot and humid! A heat advisory remains in effect for several West Tennessee counties until 8 p.m. with Shelby county in an excessive heat warning. Hot and humid weather is likely to persist right into the upcoming weekend with only a slight chance for and rainfall.





TONIGHT

After the lingering showers and thunderstorms in the Mid-South dissipate, temperatures will only drop to the middle and upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. It’s not going to be impossible for some areas of West Tennessee to remain in the 80s even at the coolest point of the night, but that should only be for a few spots.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of West Tennessee on Thursday with a heat index expected to be over 105°F from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow. Slow down: reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Children, seniors and anyone with health problems should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.

Showers are unlikely tomorrow, with a 20% chance for rain, so don’t expect any wet weather to relieve the heat! We’ll expect temperatures to feel like they’re even hotter over the next few afternoons, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast heat index and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com