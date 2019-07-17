FCA hosts encouraging night for high school football players

JACKSON, Tenn. — Due to the excessive heat this evening, all outdoor activities for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes 7 on 7 event at Jackson Christian were canceled.

However, there was a valuable conversation about life.

Former Lambuth football player, John Powell, was asked by the FCA staff to come and share an encouraging word with the players.

FCA holds this event every year, using it as an opportunity to show that the game of football is more than just what goes on between the lines on Friday nights.