Hardeman Co. sheriff sues county for more resources

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A West Tennessee sheriff is suing the county where he serves.

“Under Tennessee law, the only way that the sheriff can get adequate pay and more deputies to protect the people of Hardeman County is to file a lawsuit,” said Roy Herron, attorney for Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen. “It’s not the way he wants to go about it, but it’s the only option he has.”

Herron filed the lawsuit against the county Tuesday.

Sheriff Doolen is suing because he claims there isn’t enough money to hire and pay employees or fund maintenance for cars and equipment.

Depending on the position, court documents state starting pay for deputies is around $30,000 a year. For jailers, the pay starts around $22,000.

“There are no fewer than seven employees of the sheriff’s department that qualify for and have to have for their family public benefits, if you will. These are working people who get welfare because the pay is so poor here,” Herron said.

But pay isn’t the only problem.

The sheriff’s department says six cars are currently out of commission because there isn’t enough money to fix them.

The lawsuit claims the County Commission gave the sheriff’s department roughly 17% less money than the budget from 2017 to 2018.

“The county has accumulated a budget reserve, which is to save money in the bank, of over four and a half million dollars. It’s time to turn loose of some of it to hire the deputies that people need, to pay the deputies that people need, and the jailers,” Herron said.

Hardeman County’s officer-to-population rate is roughly one officer per 1,000 citizens, which falls below the national average of two per 1,000.