Infant, 3 adults rescued after road collapses in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Firefighters rescued four people, including an infant, Wednesday morning after part of a road collapsed in the Walnut Grove community.

The frightening scene unfolded around 7:47 a.m. on Cherry Chapel Loop, according to the Hardin County Fire Department Special Operations Division.

The three adults and 5-month-old baby made it out safely.

The water had already receded before the accident, and part of the road collapsed as they drove over it, according to the fire department.