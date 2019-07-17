Lora Mae Robertson Dowdy, age 74 of Brownsville, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Graveside services for Mrs. Dowdy will be conducted on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Mausoleum Chapel of the Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. John Hayes officiating.

Mrs. Dowdy was born on December 15, 1944 in Aberdeen, MS to the late Harry and Madie Frances Morris Hill. She was preceded in death by one sister, Edith Roberts.

She is survived by four sons: Louis Turner (Tina) of Brownsville, TN, William “Billy” Turner (Debbie) of Toone, TN, David Dowdy (Kim) of Decaturville, TN, Jason Dowdy of Brownsville, TN; one brother: H.C. Hill of Aberdeen, MS; one sister: Nancy Faye Hill of Aberdeen, MS; five grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Dowdy family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharlotte Allen, P.O. Box 879, Brownsville, TN 38012