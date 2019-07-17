Michael A. Emison, Sr.

Michael A. Emison, Sr., 71, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 12, 2019 at the West Tennessee Transitional Center of Jackson after a lengthy illness.

Michael was born in Brownsville, TN on June 27, 1948, the son of the late Doyle and Moreva Priddy Emison. He had a varied employment career that included Martha White as Sales Representative, Owner Big Star grocery in Milan TN, WalMart as Assistant Manager, Lowe’s as Lawn and Garden Associate, and Worthington Pest Control as Pest Control Technician. He was an avid fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers, past member of the Lions Club and enjoyed fishing any chance he got.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Reves Emison of Jackson, TN two sons, Matthew Emison (Desiree) of Jackson, TN and Michael A. Emison II of Medina, TN; a sister, Emily Emison Worthington of Alamo, TN and four grandchildren, Megan Emison, Jacob Emison, Michael Emison III and Isabelle Emison.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Bro. Matthew Emison officiating. A private burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Thursday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are requested to be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.