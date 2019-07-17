Mr. Finis Windell Baker, age 74 of Frog Jump, peacefully returned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was a member and Treasurer of the Maury City Church of God for over 20 years and a retired route salesman for Frito Lay, Eagle Brand Chips, Dr. Pepper and Lambert’s Coffee. Mr. Baker was a dedicated Christian and walked in his faith every minute of every day. He was a gentle, kind soul that prayed for everyone he encountered and a blessing to his family and friends. The world has lost a precious man, but heaven has gained a glorious, decorated warrior.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Martha Lane Garrett Baker; four sons: Steven Baker (Paula) of Olive Branch, MS, Stanley Baker (Linda) of Atlanta, GA, Vincent Key (Ramona) of AL, Tony Key of CA; one daughter: Lisa Frances (Kenny) of Friendship, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of 11 great-grandchildren.

He was joined in heaven with his parents: Finis Sr. and Irene Lents Baker; two brothers: Billy Lynn “Jeep” Baker and Jessie “Doe” Baker.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of the Maury City Church of God on with Bro. Rowdy Davis officiating. Burial to follow in the Archer’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Baker family will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Maury City Church of God from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Pallbearers serving are Larry Baker, Jerry Baker, Donald Baker, David Durf, Terry Beaird and Faron Beaird.