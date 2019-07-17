Mr. Finis Windell Baker
Mr. Finis Windell Baker, age 74 of Frog Jump, peacefully returned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was a member and Treasurer of the Maury City Church of God for over 20 years and a retired route salesman for Frito Lay, Eagle Brand Chips, Dr. Pepper and Lambert’s Coffee. Mr. Baker was a dedicated Christian and walked in his faith every minute of every day. He was a gentle, kind soul that prayed for everyone he encountered and a blessing to his family and friends. The world has lost a precious man, but heaven has gained a glorious, decorated warrior.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Martha Lane Garrett Baker; four sons: Steven Baker (Paula) of Olive Branch, MS, Stanley Baker (Linda) of Atlanta, GA, Vincent Key (Ramona) of AL, Tony Key of CA; one daughter: Lisa Frances (Kenny) of Friendship, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of 11 great-grandchildren.
He was joined in heaven with his parents: Finis Sr. and Irene Lents Baker; two brothers: Billy Lynn “Jeep” Baker and Jessie “Doe” Baker.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of the Maury City Church of God on with Bro. Rowdy Davis officiating. Burial to follow in the Archer’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Baker family will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Maury City Church of God from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.
Pallbearers serving are Larry Baker, Jerry Baker, Donald Baker, David Durf, Terry Beaird and Faron Beaird.