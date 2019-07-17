Mugshots : Madison County : 07/16/19 – 07/17/19 July 17, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Terrie Nachlinger Aggravated robbery, false reports Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Cortney Brown Fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Derick Hurst Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Jamie Tillman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Jawan Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Jeremy Austin Bell Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Joey Anderson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Keith Cupples Violation of order of protection, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Kevonna Shutes Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Romeil Moses Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Sherika Douglas Assault, aggravated child abuse or neglect Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Whitney Perkins Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14William Crowley Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14William Garner Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/16/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/17/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest