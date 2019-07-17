Recovery crews search for boater near Pickwick Dam

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews are working to recover one person after a boat overturned Wednesday morning near Pickwick Dam.

Crews are working to recover one person who is presumed drowned, according to Hardin County Emergency Management Agency Director Melvin Martin.

Officials say the call came in at 11:23 a.m. The boat reportedly capsized and sank near the lock with one person on board.

The Hardin County Rescue Squad and Dive Team, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

They have four boats on the water and plan to continue the search until dark, officials say. They will return Thursday morning if necessary.

