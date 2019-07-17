Rodeo coming to Savannah this weekend

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Rodeo lovers can saddle up this weekend in Savannah.

The 16th annual Buckin’ on the River Rodeo takes place Friday and Saturday, July 19-20, at the Hardin County Fairgrounds.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets for adults 12 and older cost $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. Tickets for children 6 to 11 are $5 in advance and $6 at the gate. Admission is free for children 5 and younger.

Tickets are available at Jones Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Savannah; the Subway locations in Savannah, Adamsville and Pickwick; Wayne County Bank in Wayneboro and A G & N Ag Supply in Adamsville.