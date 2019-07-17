Sheriff warns ATV owners after rash of thefts

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reminding owners of four-wheelers to lock up their ATVs after a rash of thefts in recent days.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office says owners are believed to be leaving four-wheelers outside and unlocked.

The release says stolen four-wheelers are often hidden on other properties, locked in buildings, or hidden in the woods to be sold for parts or online.

The sheriff’s office says if a four-wheeler has been stolen, the new buyer can be prosecuted.

They offer these reminders for what to consider when buying an ATV:

Make sure you can find the vehicle identification number, or VIN, and call your local sheriff’s office to verify that the ATV has not been stolen.

Always keep a copy of the VIN number in a safe location to report a theft and for insurance purposes.

Never buy a four-wheeler without a title.

Remember, “if it sounds like a deal too good to be true, it probably is.”

The sheriff’s office reminds owners and neighbors to report suspicious activity or thefts by calling the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).