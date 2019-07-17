TN Secretary of State visits Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn.–Tennessee’s Secretary of State Tre Hargett stopped in the Hub City, Wednesday and gave an update on a new statewide program.

Hargett visited Lane College to meet with teachers during a workshop on teaching government and civic lessons from elementary school through high school.

After the workshop, Hargett spoke to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about other new programs with the state, including the “Safe at Home” program for victims of domestic violence.

“We’re really trying to make sure the message gets out about this valuable program that can really help victims of domestic violence, stalking, sexual abuse, to have a way to be protected from those who have been the perpetrators,” said Hargett.

Hargett says in Madison County last year there were 1,500 reported cases of domestic violence.

