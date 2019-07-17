Walker rewarded for years of dedication to the local tennis community

JACKSON, Tenn. — Whether it’s playing or coaching tennis, this individual easily qualifies as an expert in both.

James Walker, known as a tennis icon in the Jackson area, was awarded the Jackson West Tennessee Tennis Association’s Award for Excellence this evening, for 25 years of service to the local tennis community

Walker has coached multiple high school and college tennis teams, including Lane College, while also serving as the director of the Westwood Tennis Center.

He continues to play the game he loves, and he’ll be competing this year in the City of Jackson tournament for the 48th year.