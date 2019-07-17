What’s New Wednesday: Madison Olive Oil

Inside Madison Place, you’ll find a new spot: Madison Olive Oil in North Jackson.

“I was, like, Jackson needs one of these! We don’t have anything like this, here in Jackson,” says Madison Olive Oil owner, Jensen Vinson.

The small business is filled with olive oils and balsamics imported from Portugal and Spain, along with healthy items like teas, gluten free peanut butter, and jams.

“Olive oils are great for cancer cells and fighting digestive issues,” said Vinson.

This is one of the main reasons Vinson created the store.

“My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and so when we went to learn about the olive oils, we learned about the health benefits and this made me more passionate about it,” said Vinson.

“I love cactus blossom. It’s like flower in a cup! It makes me happy. I really like to support the small businesses,” said customer, Blair Whitt.

“It’s more than just a store. It’s more than just olive oils. It’s a great experience. It’s a unique experience,” said Vinson.

Madison Olive Oil is located at 565 Carriage House Drive Suite 8 in North Jackson.