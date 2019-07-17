Woman testifies after surviving knife attack while pregnant

TRENTON, Tenn. — Three and a half years after Amanda Kafer was stabbed multiple times by her then-boyfriend, Torey Estes, she returns to court to learn his fate.

Kafer was three months pregnant when Estes stabbed her multiple times at a Bradford home.

In March, Estes was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter of Kafer, attempted first-degree murder of Kafer’s son, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Wednesday, Kafer took the stand during sentencing.

“It took a lot of courage, but I feel like it had to be done,” Kafer said after the hearing.

She was the only person to take the stand during the hour long sentencing hearing.

“For years he made me believe that everything was my fault,” Kafer said. “But one day I came to the realization that it wasn’t, and he needs to pay for everything he did to me.”

Estes was sentenced to 35 years for all four counts.

“That time will never do it justice, but I’m OK with it,” Kafer said.

His lawyers immediately requested a motion for a new trial on August 22. Kafer said she doesn’t plan on going.

“It’s a long process. Some days are better than others, but I think today I can finally move forward,” Kafer said.

She says her son is now three years old, happy and healthy.