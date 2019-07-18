Body found in Natchez Trace on July 4 believed to be missing veteran

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A preliminary report has identified a body found July 4 during a search in Natchez Trace as a missing combat veteran crews were searching for.

Jessie Thurston was reported missing June 25, and investigators later found his vehicle in Natchez Trace State Park.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that a preliminary report from the Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body found in the search area as Thurston.

Thurston was a combat veteran who served in Iraq in 2006.