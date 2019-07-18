Boys and Girls Club ends summer with slam dunk

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Harlem Globetrotters are inspiring students with their new campaign.

“Me being from Jackson, Tennessee, it means a lot to be able to give back to my home city,” said Harlem Globetrotter A.J. Merriweather.

Merriweather graduated from South Side High School in Jackson.

Now he’s a member of the Harlem Globetrotters, and when they started their “It all starts with a ball” campaign, the Boys and Girls Club immediately came to his mind.

“It makes it extra special for our kids to see someone from Jackson who has excelled and succeeded in trying to make a difference in his community,” said Sabrina Anderson, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club.

But giving back to the community isn’t the only thing the students have learned this summer. A couple of students gave their responses when they were asked what they learned.

“How to socialize with other people, communication skills, how to code, spread sheets,” said eighth grader Kamari Hodge.

“Teaches me how to manage it, and how to spend it and not to spend it on something that’s not important,” said seventh grader Darrick Crawley.

And of course Merriweather had to show a few tricks before the day was done!

“Not only because it’s my hometown, but someone in my hometown has been given hope a gateway, and maybe one day they can stand on my shoulders and see further than me,” Merriweather said.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be donating 2,500 basketballs to youth organizations across the country this year.