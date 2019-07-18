Camper students compete in 2019 Jackson Idol

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Idol contest brought in hundreds of summer campers from all across Jackson to watch and perform Thursday.

“We had summer camps from Westwood, T.R. White, our city summer camps. We also had the Hub Club, and we had L&L Pampering, and other clubs here participating,” Administrator of Recreation Bridgett Parham said.

Students showcased several talents, from musical performances to dance routines.

They fit into two age divisions: ages six to eight and ages nine to twelve.

Winners for this year’s Jackson Idol were T.R. White in the ages six to eight division and Westwood in the ages nine to twelve division.

Westwood camp student Rehanna Chism indulged in her excitement for winning.

“It feels good to win, and it’s my first time competing,” Chism said.

She did a step performance with three other girls from her camp.

“At first, we were going to do a regular dance, but we couldn’t do the song, so I came up with the idea of step,” Chism said.

She also said they’ve been preparing for the performance since June, when they competed with fellow campers in a prelim.

She said her favorite part of the big day was leading the group, getting an award, and being on the news.

Organizers say that the Jackson Idol is a fun way to showcase young people’s talents.

WBBJ’s very own Brittany Kyles served as a guest judge for this year’s competition.