Funeral Services for Chantal “Chan” Word, age 45, will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Trenton, Tennessee.

Ms. Word died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Word will begin Friday morning, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00PM. Ms. Word will lie in state Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.