Construction updates on Highland Avenue and I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. — As construction on the Highway 45 Bypass slows down, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is moving their focus to North Highland.

Lane closures are scheduled between Carriage House Drive and Vann Drive on North Highland as crews start paving by the off-ramps and installing temporary traffic lights.

“They just finished up rebuilding the bridge on the US 45 Bypass over the interstate, and now they’re concentrating their work on the North Highland area and rebuilding that bridge,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence.

“Hopefully by the end of next week, the signal you see flashing on North Highland will become active,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says the cloverleaf system around the bridge was outdated. Those lane closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Monday.

More construction is expected on Interstate 40 between mile markers 80 and 82 for milling and paving, in addition to pothole repair. That construction will affect both eastbound and westbound.

The I-40 construction between mile markers 79 and 82 is expected to be finished in 2021.