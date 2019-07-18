‘Deadliest Catch’ crew member sentenced on weapons charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former member of the “Deadliest Catch” television series was sentenced to serve four years on a firearms charge stemming from a 2017 search of his Hardin County home.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced the sentence Thursday in a news release.

Jason King, 43, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

The release says King’s sentence was enhanced because he was also in possession of more than 14 pounds of marijuana.

The release says King was arrested in April 2017 after an investigation by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the release, investigators searched King’s Counce home and found multiple bags of marijuana and a loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver.

King was sentenced to serve an additional three years of supervised release.

The release says King is a former employee and cast member of the TV show “Deadliest Catch,” working as a deckhand on the Cornelia Marie. The show documents Alaskan crab fishermen.

King was also known on the show as Jason “Tennessee” King.