Extreme Heat Continues into the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, July 18th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move east across parts of West Tennessee this afternoon but the weather will be drier over the next few days. Under mostly sunny skies, our heat wave will persist right into the weekend with afternoon temperatures easily feeling like they’re in the triple digits.

TONIGHT

A few showers and thunderstorms are showing up near the Tennessee River this afternoon but those will gradually dissipate tonight. A heat advisory remains in effect for all of West Tennessee through the night with low temperatures in the middle 70s.

Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 90s. The high humidity will once again make the afternoon temperatures feel like 105°F to 109°F so please be cautious with the extreme heat. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast for the weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

