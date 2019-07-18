Hardeman Co. mayor responds to sheriff’s lawsuit

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain has released a statement in response to a lawsuit filed by the sheriff.

Sheriff John Doolen is suing the county because he claims there isn’t enough money to hire and pay employees or fund maintenance for cars and equipment.

Roy Herron, attorney for Sheriff Doolen, filed the lawsuit against the county Tuesday.

Mayor Sain released the following written statement Thursday afternoon: