Hardeman Co. mayor responds to sheriff’s lawsuit
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain has released a statement in response to a lawsuit filed by the sheriff.
Sheriff John Doolen is suing the county because he claims there isn’t enough money to hire and pay employees or fund maintenance for cars and equipment.
Roy Herron, attorney for Sheriff Doolen, filed the lawsuit against the county Tuesday.
Mayor Sain released the following written statement Thursday afternoon:
“In response to Attorney Herron’s release and news interview concerning the Hardeman County Sheriff’s suit against the County, let me say that I am disappointed and it is a shame for an attorney to use the old scare tactic of falsifying and twisting information to persuade citizens to buy in to his side of a political matter. This is the second time in three years the Sheriff has filed a suit against the County he serves, with the first one being dismissed prior to court date. Every statement reported is false and Hardeman County looks forward to defending the citizens in a court of law.”