Jackson Area Plectral Society preserve old time string music

JACKSON, Tenn.–It’s wasn’t so quiet in a local library Thursday night. A community group gathered to preserve old time string music.

They met at the public library in downtown Jackson. They perform and practice any music from the 1700’s to the 1800’s leading up to the 1930’s. Attendees play banjos, guitars, fiddles and more. The president of the society says they have done this for 40 years. It is an educational process where anyone interested can learn an instrument.

“It’s what folks used to do before we had television and radio; this is what people would do! They get together on their porches and barns and everywhere and play this music. We take a tune and break it down and try to help with the music and learn the instrument and at the same time we are carrying on the old time tradition of old time music,” said Jeff Long, President of Jackson Area Plectral Society.

They meet once a month and it’s open to the public. They perform every Thursday night at IHOP.