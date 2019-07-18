Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital confirms ‘electronic systems’ issue

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare confirmed a temporary interruption in electronic systems Thursday.

Officials say they implemented “downtime procedures” as a result of the interruption.

Hospital officials say patient care systems were functioning properly by about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

West Tennessee Healthcare released a statement saying, in part:

“Staff are regularly trained and policies and procedures are in place to ensure continuity of care when technology is not available.”

Officials are investigating the cause of the interruption.