Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital confirms ‘electronic systems’ issue
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare confirmed a temporary interruption in electronic systems Thursday.
Officials say they implemented “downtime procedures” as a result of the interruption.
Hospital officials say patient care systems were functioning properly by about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
West Tennessee Healthcare released a statement saying, in part:
“Staff are regularly trained and policies and procedures are in place to ensure continuity of care when technology is not available.”
Officials are investigating the cause of the interruption.