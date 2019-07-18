Liberty Tech tuning up skills heading into the season

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a high flying, intense style of football over at Liberty Tech High School.

Players and coaches call it “The Tech Life,” and it has been a growing process ever since head coach Orentheus Taylor took the job two years ago.

Although his team has come short of the postseason in those past two seasons, Coach Taylor returns some key pieces to the Crusader’s game plan, specifically on the offensive line.

Liberty will open up their 2019 season in Dyer County with a Jamboree scrimmage with the Choctaws on August 16.