Local organizations provide tips for heat safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the heat index expected to rise to the hottest temperature so far this year, local organizations are stressing heat safety.

“Before allowing your kids to go outside, just be aware of [the heat index] because that’s how it feels outside, and that’s higher than what the temperature can actually be,” said Health Safety and Well-Being Coach Ashley Richardson.

That can have an effect on playground equipment.

“Be aware of the temperature of the playground equipment, and physically touch the playground equipment to make sure it’s not burning your own skin,” said Family Engagement Quality Coach Regina Henning.

Kids at summer camp know that feeling all too well.

Besides getting off the equipment, there are other things you can do.

“Make sure they’re wearing light clothing and also footwear,” Henning said. “Footwear is so important for our children when they’re running across parking lots, playground flooring.”

And of course, pay attention.

“Children really just don’t know when is too much for them, so as a parent, it’s really important to be mindful and watch those signs,” Richardson said. “If they tend to get whiny, if you’re seeing them get overheated, sweaty, red in the face, be mindful of that, get water.”

Henning and Richardson also remind people that as asphalt heats up, be mindful of where you walk your dogs.