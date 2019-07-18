Mattress recall information

Factory Direct Wholesale has announced a recall for one of its mattresses.

The folding mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard, posing a fire hazard.

The mattresses were sold online through Amazon, eBay, Newegg, Wish and Walmart from April 2018 through January 2019.

The recalled product can be used as a chair or bed, and were sold in twin, full and queen sizes.

If you have one of these, stop using it and contact Factory Direct Wholesale to receive a free cover to bring the mattress up to standard.

To contact Factory Direct Wholesale, call 800-631-0449 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at fdw.recall@gmail.com or go to their website at paylesshere.com and click on the Recall link for more information.