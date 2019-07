Opening night show of “Mama Mia” sold out

JACKSON, Tenn. — An opening night show at The Ned in downtown Jackson has been sold out.

A hidden secret to this showing of “Mama Mia” presented by the Jackson Theatre Guild.

Below the stage Thursday night, nine musicians are bringing all the music to life while the actors light up the stage.

The show runs all weekend.

Get your tickets fast. The Saturday matinee performance is already sold out.