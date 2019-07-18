Search ends after missing boater’s body is recovered

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search ends for a missing boater from a Wednesday morning boating accident near the Pickwick Tailwater Ramp.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers have identified the missing boater as 56-year-old Jeffery Dilworth from Rienzi, Mississippi.

Officials say Dilworth was fishing alone on a 16-foot aluminum Jon boat.

His body was recovered around 10 a.m. Thursday.

“The body was recovered downstream from the location by first responders,” said Amy Spencer with the TWRA.

Spencer says the preliminary investigation indicates that the boat Dilworth was in is believed to have been swamped with water near the spill gates at Pickwick Dam.

“TWRA was assisted by Hardin County Fire Department in the search operations,” Spencer said.

Spencer says boaters need to follow the warning signs posted near Pickwick Dam.

“[To those] boating near dams, please be aware of the situation,” Spencer said. “Take special precaution when fishing by a dam. Water can come up suddenly trapping or capsizing unprepared boaters. Always wear and buckle a flotation device and leave the motor running even if drift fishing.”