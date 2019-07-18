UPDATE: Crews recover body of boater near Pickwick Dam

UPDATE:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews have recovered the body of a fisherman whose boat overturned Wednesday near Pickwick Dam.

The body of Jeffery Dilworth, 56, of Rienzi, Mississippi, was recovered around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Officials with the TWRA said Dilworth’s boat capsized around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Dilworth was reportedly fishing alone below the dam in a 16-foot aluminum jon boat.

Officials believe Dilworth’s boat filled with water, causing it to capsize near the spill gates, according to a news release from the TWRA.

Earlier story:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has identified a missing boater last seen near Pickwick Dam.

Crews are still searching for Dilworth.