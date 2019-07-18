Underdawgs ready to compete in 4th TBT

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Basketball Tournament is a 64 team, single elimination tournament, with a total jackpot of $2 million that goes to the winning team.

Some of the biggest names in basketball will be in attendance, as well as the Jackson Underdawgs. Made up of former local standouts from right West Tennessee, the Underdawgs will be competing in their 4th TBT.

They have a 12 man roster, and plenty of basketball experience, from the Division 1 college level, to professional ball at the international level.

Jackson begins play in the Memphis Regional tomorrow afternoon at 4:50 as the #8 seed taking on the #1 seed, Gael Force.