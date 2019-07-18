Woman killed in crash near Paris Tuesday morning

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Camden woman died Tuesday after a crash on Highway 641 South near Paris.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Kelsey Yates, of Camden, was killed when her car went off the road, hit a drainage ditch, and rolled over.

Yates was the only person involved in the single-vehicle crash.

THP says the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Whitehead Road in Henry County.

According to her obituary, Yates worked as an AEMT for Henry County Emergency Medical Services.