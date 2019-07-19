1 killed during Sunday car chase in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a car chase ends in a crash Sunday morning in Dyer County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Haleaka Tidwell was killed in the crash on Highway 104.

Tidwell was a passenger in a car driven by 33-year-old Jesse Palmer.

THP says Palmer was involved in a car chase on Highway 104 with a Dyer County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

A crash report says another vehicle driven by a Dyer County deputy attempted to block the roadway with his vehicle, but got out of the car when it appeared that Palmer would not stop.

The report says Palmer hit the side of the deputy’s vehicle, and the deputy was hit by flying debris as he ran from the car.

The report says Palmer continued on Highway 104 before hitting a utility pole.

Palmer was injured in the crash, as well as two other passengers in his vehicle.

Booking records show Palmer is currently held in the Dyer County Jail.